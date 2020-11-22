Hutchinson / Reno County October Labor SummaryReno CountyLabor forceEmployedNumber unemployedUnemployment rate (%)Oct. 202030,97029,5151,4554.7Sept. 202030,29828,7211,5775.2Change month-to-month672794-122-0.5Oct. 201929,64028,7918492.9Change year-to-year1,3307246061.8City of HutchisonLabor forceEmployedNumber unemployedUnemployment rate (%)Oct. 202019,70218,6781,0243.0Sept. 202019,30918,1761,1335.9Change month-to-month393502-109-2.9Oct. 201918,78818,2205683.0Change year-to-year9144584560.0Source: Kansas Department of Labor