Shawnna Jewett has been named The Plains State Banks Cashier and Chief Financial Officer.

"Shawnna has a strong background in bank accounting, investments, funds management and digital banking. She is a great member of our management team and the board’s election of her for these responsibilities reflects their confidence in her," stated Gene Dikeman, President and CEO.

Jewett and her husband Ed reside in Mount Hope.

The Plains State Bank, chartered in 1906, has locations in the communities of Plains, Lakin, Great Bend, Hutchinson, and Salina. For more information visit its website at www.plainsstatebank.com.

***

The Kansas Hospital Association recognizes hospital employees who have made a significant contribution to the betterment of their hospital through the Health Care Worker of the Year Award. Hospitals across the state nominated individuals who routinely go above and beyond the call of duty.

Hospital employees from the area who were nominated included: Mindi Bremer, Wichita County Health Center, Leoti; John Dick, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson; Brett Hoffecker, MD, Scott County Hospital, Scott City; and Robert Kidd, Newton Medical Center, Newton.

***

The Kansas Department of Corrections has promoted Tasha Hashimoto-Osborne to Corrections Officer II at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, effective Nov. 1, and Austin Regier to Corrections Officer II, effective Nov. 15.

***

Ron Hall was recently recognized for 40 years of service to KDOT and southwest Kansas.

Hall grew up and graduated from high school in Pueblo, Colo. He was encouraged to pursue a career in engineering by his high school chemistry teacher, who recognized that he was good at science and math. He graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a civil engineering degree.

Following graduation, Hall entered KDOT’s EIT (Engineer in Training) program, accepting a position in Dodge City. He moved to Topeka in December 1980 and was promoted to Civil Engineer I in June of 1981. He was promoted to Civil Engineer II in 1983 and to Civil Engineer III in 1985, both in the Equipment section.

In 1988, he was promoted to Civil Engineer IV and moved to Garden City to serve as the District Maintenance Engineer. He was promoted to District Six Engineer in 2016.

In his current position, Hall is responsible for overseeing all district construction and maintenance projects, working with southwest Kansas communities to solve transportation issues, providing information on KDOT funding programs, and resolving district issues.

During his 40 years with KDOT, Hall has earned many awards including several Example of Excellence awards and multiple Orange Hero and Safety awards. As a private pilot, he’s been involved in KDOT’s airport improvement committee. He has also encouraged KDOT’s maintenance research which led to the agency’s participation in pooled fund studies, including the Aurora program and MDSS.

Along the way, there have been multiple memorable moments - the KDOT campouts at Cedar Bluff, the winter of 1993 when it snowed every weekend, and the Greensburg tornado.

Hall and his wife, Chris, have eight children, nine grandchildren and are expecting two more grandchildren. He has been involved in leadership at their church for many years and has enjoyed flying and singing in a barbershop quartet in the past, and especially enjoys spending time with his family and grandkids, which often includes camping.

***

GREAT BEND – Linn Hogg, director of the Volunteers In Action of Central Kansas and AmeriCorps Seniors Programs has become one of only 6 Certified Volunteer Administrators (CVA) in the state of Kansas, earning the title from the Council for Certification in Volunteer Administration.

Hogg said she hopes to use the knowledge she gained to continue to enhance volunteer efforts and organizations in the area.

"Our organization is strategically looking at how our area engages the volunteers," Hogg said. "We now have the expertise, the technology, and the network to help area non-profits build their capacity through better volunteer engagement."

The Certificate in Volunteer Administration (CVA) is an international professional credential to recognize practitioners in the field of volunteer engagement who meet specified standards as measured through demonstrated professional and academic experience, a commitment to professional ethics, and a certification exam.

Professional certification signals a commitment to excellence and confirms that individuals have the knowledge and expertise needed to attract, onboard and support volunteers.

Volunteers in Action of Central Kansas is sponsored by Barton Community College and houses an AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) program. The organization currently manages more than 300 volunteers who are affiliated with area non-profit agencies, city and county offices as well as in-house programs such as Medical Transportation and Meals On Wheels.

For more information on how to volunteer, become a partner non-profit agency, or for volunteer engagement coaching, please contact Hogg at hoggl@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-1614.

***

STAFFORD – Julie Lyon, mayor of Stafford, was presented with a We Kan! award on Nov. 5 in a surprise presentation at a meeting in Stafford.

The presentation was made by Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe of the Kansas Sampler Foundation. The Inman-based non-profit has been choosing ten recipients a year since 1993 to show appreciation for dedicated work in helping preserve and sustain rural culture.

Lyon’s award had the words "Visionary Doer" engraved on a round plate made by Elk Falls Pottery.

"Julie is one of those people who sees an issue and turns it into an opportunity," Penner said. "She thinks big and but follows up with action."

To see a list of all We Kan! award winners go to kansassampler.org.