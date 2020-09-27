YODER — Four Hutchinson police officers and three Reno County Sheriff’s deputies were among 70 new law enforcement officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Sept. 18.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.

The training fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training.

The graduates, who began their training in June 2020, represented 42 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.

Graduates from The News coverage area who granted permission to release their names, listed by county, included: Barton: Kevin Norton, Great Bend Police Department; Comanche: Devon Duffield, Coldwater Police Department; Finney: Julio Morales, Idris Muhammad Patterson, and Morgan Withington, Garden City Police Department; Harvey: James Morris, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office; Kearny: Noah Everett Parnell Day, Kearny County Sheriff’s Office; Marion: Matthew Regier, Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Also, Reno: Madaline Carr, Lance Fairchild, Tyler Proctor, and Braden Stewart, Hutchinson Police Department, and Francisco Gutierrez, Matthew Lutz, and Ethan Price, Reno County Sheriff's Office; Scott: Jared Odea and Charles Semenko, Scott City Police Department; Sedgwick: Ryan Aden, Cheney Police Department; Seward: Juan Salas and Taylor Shuman, Liberal Police Department.

***

Three area residents were among successful applicants to the July 2020 Kansas bar examination who were sworn in as Kansas attorneys Sept. 25.

Those eligible to be sworn in included Spencer Kyle Bailly and Molly O’Connell Rondeau, both of Great Bend, and Bryce Steven Landgraf of Lakin.

***

GARDEN CITY – Brandon Stucky, MD, has joined Centura-Plaza Medical Center as a primary care physician and is now seeing patients.

"I am passionate about providing care that works to not only minimize an individual’s sickness, but most importantly, maximizes their health," Dr. Stucky said. "Health, however, means different things to each and every person, so I believe it is crucial to have a trusting patient-physician relationship with open and clear communication, so that together as a team, we can determine what a patient’s specific values and goals are."

Stucky earned his Bachelor of Science in Health Science and a minor in Chemistry from Friends University in Wichita, then earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. He recently completed his family medicine residency through Via Christi in Wichita.

A member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, in his spare time, he enjoys riding dirt bikes, driving jeeps, woodworking, rock climbing, aviation, playing pickle ball, spending time with family and growing in his personal faith.

Dr. Stucky is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 620-276-8201.

***

GARDEN CITY – After 15 years in the critical care setting, including six at Centura-St. Catherine Hospital, Jennifer Payne recently completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Fort Hays State University and is now working as a cardiology nurse practitioner in the hospital’s Heart Center.

Payne, DNP, APRN, NP-C, says she’s on a mission "to provide the most competent, compassionate care in southwest Kansas."

Payne earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University of Indiana and started her career in the Intensive Care Unit.

Prior to moving to Garden City in 2014, she worked in hospitals in Indiana and Ohio, including in the ICU and open-heart unit at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland and the coronary critical care and cardiovascular special care units at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

She worked in the St. Catherine ICU for six years, before completing her doctorate in May. She is now working alongside Dr. William Freund on the team at the Heart Center, which specializes in evaluation and management of cardiac disorders.

Payne enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters and is particularly fond of the outdoors, where she likes to garden, hike and camp.

Payne is currently taking new patients and referrals. To schedule an appointment, call the Heart Center at (620) 272-2431.

***

LARNED – Heather Holaday may be new to her position as a family medicine provider at The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus, but she is a familiar face in Larned and the surrounding area.

Holaday was born in Great Bend and raised in Garfield. She attended Larned schools.

Today she serves Pawnee Valley Campus patients as an advanced nurse practitioner through a University of Kansas postdoctoral fellowship.

Her background includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Emporia State University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Fort Hays State University. She previously worked as a registered nurse for two years at Pawnee Valley Campus.

The fellowship, which started in July and will end June 30, 2021, is designed to prepare new primary care advanced practice registered nurses for the complexities of practicing in rural and underserved settings.

Holaday applied after learning about it from two instructors at Fort Hays State University. She successfully completed the comprehensive interview process and was paired with Pawnee Valley Campus. The University of Kansas School of Nursing administers the program.

***

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Business Development staff were big winners in the annual Kansas Association of Health Care Communicators (KAHCC) awards presented during the organization’s annual Fall Conference on Sept. 11.

The KAHCC, an umbrella organization of the Kansas Hospital Association (KHA), is a statewide organization consisting of membership of marketing staff members from many of the state’s 123 hospitals and is dedicated to improving communication with communities, health care employees, physicians and the news media.

Top prize winners were designated winners of an Emerald Award and other entries of note were presented with a Certificate of Merit.

Hutch Regional Business Development staff were named winners of two Emerald Awards.

Under the category of Internal Communications, Terry Weathers won top honors for the Central Line Newsletter (employee publication) and teamed up with Sue Wray, Christopher Steen and Richard Shank in the launch campaign of the Hutchinson Pulmonology Associates at Hutch Regional.

Certificates of Merit Award Winners include:

--Employee Testimonial Video—Terry Weathers

---CEO Column—Richard Shank (Monthly column in the Hutchinson News)

---Infection Control Campaign—Christopher Steen

---First Course —Terry Weathers (monthly lecture series)

--Pushing Forward—Terry Weathers (Video on Hutchinson Regional Medical Center staff participation in development of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit).

--News Release (Robotic Arm knee replacement procedure)—Richard Shank

--Human Interest Story (Judy Hill on her retirement as Manager of the Hutch Regional Gift Shop)—Richard Shank.

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, said one of the most important goals the organization is to effectively communicate its story to employees and those who reside within the community and service area.

"These awards reflect hours of hard work and planning, and comes as no surprise as this team of health care professionals are repeat winners in the annual KAHCC Awards," Johnson said. "Also, the awards are reaffirmation that our team of health care professionals compete well with a number of organizations that are far larger than Hutch Regional."