ST. JOHN—Making good on an offer extended last month on Facebook, St. John businessman Esai Macias, owner and founder of Macias Construction, has completed construction of an 8x4-foot free-standing tree-house for delivery to random prize-winner Erick Alcala at his Great Bend residence.

"He was very surprised," Macias said. "He said he never wins anything."

For a chance to win the tree-house, Alcala had only to like and share the Facebook post.

"With our name growing and getting out, I thought it was time we started giving our customers and future customers a chance at winning something fun and different," Macias said. "The tree-house idea came from wanting to do a simple gesture."

The tree-house, valued at $1,900, will be delivered to Alcala in early September and set on stilts.

Macias, a 2014 graduate of St. John High School, founded Macias Construction in 2012, while he was in his sophomore year.

"I started out with absolutely nothing but my own hands," Macias said.

Four years ago, Macias was joined in the business by his uncle Jose Gonzales.

"Due to having had excellent customers, we are now able to offer more services," Macias said.

In addition to jobs in St. John, Macias said they travel as far as one-hour on a regular basis.

"But we have traveled to Oklahoma and Texas for the right-size jobs," Macias said.

Macias Constructions services include sheetrock, framing, remodels, concrete siding, windows, doors, new construction, fencing renovations and metal buildings.

Macias also serves as a member of the S. John City Council and is about midway through his first four-year term which expires in January 2022.

With one give-away complete, another is set to follow.

"Keep an eye on our Facebook page," Macias said. "A second giveaway is being planned."

Macias said the second giveaway will be for a six-sided pergola with five swings and a portable fire pit in the middle, estimated at $4,000. Such promotions are good for business, and good for the community, he said.