Jeff Fahler recently joined First National Bank of Hutchinson as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Before joining The First, Fahler was Senior Vice President and Director of Treasury Management for Sunflower Bank.

Fahler is a 30-year veteran of the financial services industry including nearly 20 years at Commerce Bank in Kansas City. He has a comprehensive background that includes commercial lending, payments, operations and business development. Fahler is a life-long Kansan and a 1989 graduate of the University of Kansas.

As COO, Fahler will oversee Consumer Banking, Operations, Information Technology, Marketing and Business Services while aligning all areas of the bank.

"I’m excited to join such a well-respected and successful organization and look forward to working with the team to continue building on the bank’s 144-year foundation," Fahler said.

First National Bank of Hutchinson is privately held with $885 million in assets, It provides a comprehensive offering of banking services, including personal, commercial, wealth management and farm management. The bank has eight locations in Hutchinson, Andale, Haven and Goddard.

Carla Wilson of KDOT’s Liberal office was recently recognized for 40 years of service to KDOT and Southwest Kansas.

Wilson joined KDOT in 1980 as a Clerk Typist II with the Liberal Area Office. Later that same year, she accepted a position as an Engineering Technician II and in 1985 was promoted to Engineering Technician III.

In 1998, she became the Office Assistant and was promoted to Administrative Assistant in 2006.

Wilson says the best part of her job is her being able to help the public and her co-workers who are like family to her.

She is especially proud of her experience as an Engineering Technician because it allows her to really be able to assist others in the office. She also enjoys keeping in contact with her fellow KDOT employees after they leave or retire.

Wilson graduated from Liberal High School and has lived in Liberal most of her life. She has one daughter, three grandkids and a cocker spaniel named Wheat.

She enjoys spending time with her family, crafting, decorating, antiquing, and attending auctions. She also works part-time in the Dillon’s Floral Department, which she says allows her to use her creative energy.

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered announced Amanda Goering has earned her license as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Kansas. Goering joined Adams Brown’s tax department in 2019 as a staff accountant.

Goering began her career in accounting in 2012 after graduating from Wichita State University with two bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance in 2010. She is a lifetime member of the Beta Gama Sigma business honor society and remains affiliated with her alma mater via the Wichita State University Alumni Association. Goering lives in Inman with her husband, Jordan.