Daniel Laffery is new director

ANDOVER − Life Care Center of Andover, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, is welcoming a new executive director, Daniel Laffery.

Laffery earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Fort Hays State University and completed his Nursing Home Administrator license in curriculum a Via Christi Villages in Manhattan, Kan. He originally entered the medical field as a medic in the Army National Guard. Long-term care became a passion of his, and he has been in the industry for 20 years.

“I personally enjoy working with the seniors of this nation as they have played a vital role in making it what it is today,” said Laffery. “I have respect for them and believe they deserve to be cared for properly and treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Originally from Clay Center, Kansas, Laffery and his wife of more than 20 years relocated to Mulvane, Kan., with their two children. Before coming to Life Care Center of Andover, Laffery served as a long-term care consultant and an executive director for a veterans home and assisted living.

“I had actually been looking for a few months before joining,” said Laffery. “After interviewing with Matt, the regional vice president, and observing the Life Care facility in Andover, I realized this could be a great place to serve the seniors of this area.”

Life Care Center of Andover, located at 621 W. 21st St., is one of eight skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Kansas managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.