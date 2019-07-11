Adventure and suspense were the themes of the Pages to Screen Movie Club July 9 at the Combined Arms Research Library. A dozen preteens and teens gathered at the library with popcorn, candy and soda to snack on as they watched “Goosebumps,” which stars Jack Black, Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush, and is based on the series of books by R.L. Stine.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The club coincides with the summer reading program happening at the library.

“Our summer reading program theme this year is Showtime at Your Library, so in general all programming has tied into putting on a show or performing,” said Nora Walker, CARL community library technician. “We are trying to draw teens and preteens into the library and try to increase their patronage, and having a movie club is a way to do that.”

To further reach the preteens and teens in the community, Walker said the library has partnered with Harrold Youth Center.

“(HYC) haven’t been able to come to all of the dates because they also have their own programs and camps, but it has been nice to partner with an organization in the community to increase the awareness of the library within that demographic,” Walker said.

Since the beginning of June, every Tuesday the club screens a new movie, and whether it be drama, romance, or comedy, the movies all have one thing in common, Walker said.

“I really wanted to infuse pop culture to try and get them excited about coming into the library,” Walker said. “There are so many really, really great movies based on books, so particularly we are showing films that have ties to literature.

“Then it is like, ‘if you like the movie, don’t forget about the book,’” she said.

Attendees were a mixture of first-timers and previous participants. Sisters Victoria Parkes, 14, and Juliana Parkes, 11, first attended when “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series “Scott Pilgrim,” was shown July 2.

“I think (the club) is really cool, especially the fact that it is free and it is so close to our house,” Victoria Parkes said.

Juliana Parkes said she thought the club was fun and that she likes coming to the library and reading.

“I like seeing my friends, and it is really quiet, so it is not overwhelming at all,” she said. “(With reading), I like it when I can still picture it in my mind when they don’t have pictures.”

Ten-year-old Charlie Harris, a first-time attendee, said he was thrown-off about watching a movie at the library.

“I think it is kind of weird because this place is about books, not movies,” he said.

However, he said he was excited about the movie and enjoys coming to the library.

“I hope the movies we watch are fun and action-packed and have a little bit of suspense,” Harris said. “There is definitely going to be at least one good book (at the library).”

The Pages to Screen Movie Club, for ages 10 and up, is 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the library. The final two movies are “The Duff” July 16 and “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” July 23. Popcorn is provided. Attending three or more events earns participants a personalized Hollywood star. For more information, call (913) 758-3006.