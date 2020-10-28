NORTH NEWTON - Walter D. Penner, 96, retired Rainbow Bread truck driver, died Monday October 19, 2020. Through the years he had also lived in Meade and Hutchinson. Graveside service 2 p.m., Saturday October 31st, Restlawn Garden of Memories, rural Newton. Visitation at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Friday evening between 5 and 8 p.m.

Walter Penner

NORTH NEWTON - Walter D. Penner, 96, retired Rainbow Bread truck driver, died Monday October 19, 2020. Through the years he had also lived in Meade and Hutchinson. Graveside service 2 p.m., Saturday October 31st, Restlawn Garden of Memories, rural Newton. Visitation at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Friday evening between 5 and 8 p.m.