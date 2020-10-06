Doris Elaine Livingston, a long-time Hutchinson resident and native of El Dorado, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was 91.

Doris' primary devotion was to her family, but her kindness, generosity, and service was felt by friends as well as strangers throughout her life.

She was born February 1, 1929, at El Dorado, Kansas, daughter of James William Greenbank and Nadine Wallace Greenbank.

Doris graduated as valedictorian from El Dorado High School in 1946. She attended the University of Kansas and declined Phi Beta Kappa honors in order to be in the first graduating class of the William Allen White School of Journalism in 1951. She was the first woman Editor-in-Chief of the University Daily Kansan student newspaper and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority.

After college, Doris was offered a job at The New York Times but came to Hutchinson as Reporter-Photographer for The Hutchinson News-Herald.

She married Richard Wayne Livingston on June 7, 1953, at First Methodist Church in El Dorado.

Doris and her family moved from Hutchinson to El Dorado in 1965. She was active in the community and her church while also a photojournalist for the Butler County News. She was editor and co-publisher of The Butler County News from 1965-1975. Doris was President of the Butler County Community College Endowment Association.

Doris and Wayne retired to Hutchinson in 1989. Doris was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, and P.E.O. Chapter CM.

She is survived by: her husband of 67 years, Wayne Livingston (Hutchinson); her three children, Jan Elaine Livingston, the Reverend Sue Ann Nilson Kibbey (Columbus, OH), and Robert Alan Livingston M.D. (Downingtown, PA); six granddaughters; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a small private service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bishop Bruce Ough Innovation Center at United Theological Seminary, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.