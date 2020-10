LARNED - Elnora Jinks, 95 died September 23, 2020. Born April 30, 1925 to Edward and Maggie Schultz. Married Jerry, he died in 2010. Survivors, sons, Benny and Barry Chesebro. Funeral, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Visitation, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with family 5:30 to 7 p.m.Visit Beckwith Mortuary website for full obit.

Elnora L. Jinks

