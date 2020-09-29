Jack Millard Karriker Jr., 74, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS.

Jack M. Karriker Jr.

Jack was born June 10, 1946 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Jack Millard and Thelma Cordelia (Avery) Karriker. On March 4, 1966 he married Luanne Rae Dester in Buhler, KS. To this union they were blessed with two children, Nathan, and Renee. On September 6, 1966 Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged on September 5, 1969. Jack was a member of Apostolic Faith Tabernacle of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Shawna Massey.

Jack is survived by: his wife, Luanne Karriker of Hutchinson; son, Nathan (April) Karriker of Hutchinson; daughter, Renee (Shawn) Massey of Satanta; sister, Penny (Bruce) Lovett of Hutchinson and six grandchildren, Andrew Massey, Samuel (Taylor) Massey, Joel (Victoria) Karriker, Luke Massey, Ethan Karriker and Ella Karriker.

A private funeral service, only for family and immediate church family will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Apostolic Faith Tabernacle, 1319 E. 17th, Hutchinson, KS. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1 to 8 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS. Friends who would like to see Jack or sign the book must come on Thursday due to the service being private on Friday. Burial will take place in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be given to the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle New Building Fund and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel. www.hutchinsonfc.com

