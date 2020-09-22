Nick Duer, 57, residing in Yavapi County, AZ found his peace September 13, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Hutchinson, KS and Las Vegas, NV.

Nicholas (Nick) D. Duer

Nick was born August 15, 1963 in Kansas City, KS to Laddie and Carolyn Duer. He graduated from HHS in 1981.

Nick was passionate about life, he loved music, poetry, playing pool, sports: Go Chiefs, Angels and KU. He loved his friends and family with all his heart.

He was employed at Nutranext in AZ, he had many years experience at sales and collections. Nick touched many souls while here on earth and will be missed by many.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Laddie and Carolyn Duer; two cousins, Eric and Mike Lappin; a brother in law, Ron Boyd; a great nephew, Zachary Boyd; and his beloved cat Birdie.

He is survived by: his sister, Linda Boyd; brother, Kevin Duer; sister, Tanya (Brannon) Welch; his girlfriend, Kathy Burdick; his nephews, Colby (Megan) Boyd, Travis (Amanda) Thrash, Trevor Thrash; nieces, Tiara Boyd and Danielle Duer; numerous great nephews and nieces; and longtime best friend Michelle Blackburn.

He has chosen cremation so a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

