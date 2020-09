Ellinwood, KS -- Dorothy Marlene Panning, 87, passed away at Woodhaven Care Center on Sept. 14th, 2020 in Ellinwood, KS. Services are pending with Minnis Chapel, 113 N. Main St., Ellinwood, KS

Dorothy Marlene Panning

Ellinwood, KS -- Dorothy Marlene Panning, 87, passed away at Woodhaven Care Center on Sept. 14th, 2020 in Ellinwood, KS. Services are pending with Minnis Chapel, 113 N. Main St., Ellinwood, KS