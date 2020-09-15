LINDSBORG - Abner A. Vickrey, 79, died September 9, 2020. Survivors: wife, Brenda; children, Brad Vickrey (Marlene), Dena Miller (Darren), Lynette O'Dell (Dana). Memorial service: 2 p.m., Saturday, September 26, at Lindsborg Covenant Church. Private graveside service with Military Honors: Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials: Lindsborg Covenant Church or Lindsborg Senior Center c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Abner Vickrey

