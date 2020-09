Ness City -- Phyllis Jean Sheldon, 75, died September 3, 2020 at Cedar Village, Ness City. Born on December 7, 1944 in Dighton to Harold and Jennie (Stiawalt) Riepe. Survived by husband Max, daughters, JoAnn Hashenberger and Dee Bauer; step-son, Michael Sheldon. Memorial service will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Phyllis Sheldon

