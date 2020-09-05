Frances L. Schroeder

Buhler -- Frances L. 'Franny' Schroeder, 91, of Buhler, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community. She was born July 5, 1929 in Buhler, the daughter of John S. and Lizzie (Esau) Schroeder.

Franny worked at the Crusader Grill in Buhler and was a faithful member of Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church. She enjoyed embroidery, playing the piano by ear, and spending time with family.



Survivors include a brother, John (Doris) Schroeder, Jr.; two sisters, Adina Kliewer and Sue Ann Plenert, all of Buhler; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Tillie Schroeder, Elsie Dirks, Marie Ediger and Helen Loepp; and an infant sister and brother.

Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Buhler Municipal Cemetery. Please feel free to bring your lawn chair. Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Buhler Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community in care of Buhler Mortuary, P.O. Box 589, Buhler, KS 67522.

