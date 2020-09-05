HUTCHINSON -- Charles Vernon 'Charlie' Baker, 88, died September 3, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born May 27, 1932, in Bloomington, KS, to Vernon and Josephine (Runnells) Baker.

Charles V. Baker

HUTCHINSON -- Charles Vernon 'Charlie' Baker, 88, died September 3, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born May 27, 1932, in Bloomington, KS, to Vernon and Josephine (Runnells) Baker.

Charlie graduated from Elsmore High School in 1950 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He worked for many years as a union pipefitter for Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 441. Charlie enjoyed bowling and golfing in his younger years, and always enjoyed socializing with people.

Following his retirement, Charlie lived in Forsyth, MO, for nearly 30 years. He was a member of Community Presbyterian Church, Forsyth.

On April 20, 1984, Charlie married Ardonna Thomas in Olathe. She died September 23, 2007.

He is survived by: sons, Doug Baker (Kim Howard), Hutchinson, John Baker (Janell Dreiling), David Baker (Susan), all of Salina; stepsons, Randy Thomas, Olathe, Ron Thomas (Pam), Eudora, Brian Thomas, Farmersville, TX; sister, Darlene Schraeder, Ottawa; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ardonna Baker; and former wife, Gaylene Baker.

Cremation has taken place and arrangements will be announced at later date.

Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, is in charge of arrangements.

