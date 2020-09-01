Dorothy Nell Baldauf, 93, of Hutchinson, died August 31, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born September 15, 1926, in Fulton, KS, to Loren and Pearl (Randall) Hill.

Dorothy graduated from Quapaw High School, Quapaw, OK, and Adela Hale Business College, Hutchinson. Along with her husband, Billy, she owned and operated B&B Superette grocery store in Haven for 17 years. Dorothy was the office manager at Pioneer Hybrid Seed and retired after 10 years of service. She was a member of V.F.W. Bob Campbell Post #1361 Ladies Auxiliary, and longtime member of Haven United Methodist Church.

On May 29, 1946, Dorothy married Billy Neville Baldauf, in Columbus, KS. They shared over 73 years of marriage, prior to his death on November 19, 2019.

She is survived by: her children, Kay (Steven) Neill of Emporia, Robert (Mary) Baldauf of Wichita, H. Gregg (Karen) Baldauf of Hutchinson; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Billy N. Baldauf; and sisters, Agnes Young and Kathryn Keating.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Laurel Cemetery, rural Haven, with Pastor Janet Sutter officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Haven United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

