Darlene Joyce Gurney, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away August 25, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born November 7, 1940, in Lyons, the daughter of Merle R. and Mary M. Kern Smith.

Darlene J. Gurney

Darlene has resided in Hutchinson for the past twenty five years, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, where she had resided for 26 years. She graduated from Lyons High School and attended Hutchinson Community College.

Darlene worked at JC Penny's and Lyons Savings and Loan in Lyons, Boatmen's Bank and Commerce Bank in (*), J.F. Pritchard and Company, Herzfeld's, Swanson's, Mark Shale, and Timothy and Bonwit Teller, retail specialty stores on the Country Club Plaza. After moving back to Hutchinson, Darlene worked at Dillard's in the Hutchinson Mall for twelve and a half years before retiring.

Darlene enjoyed interior decorating and loved her cats. On July 16, 1969, Darlene was united in marriage with Dean A Gurney.

He preceded her in death in 1995. She is also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Connie Lou Martin.

Darlene is survived by: her nephews, Tracy Martin and wife Donna of Hutchinson, Terry Martin of Hutchinson, Tim Martin and wife Marie of Lyons, and Tom Martin of Wichita; several great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with Pastor Thom Scott officiating.

Memorials may be given to Friends of Animals Rice County or Reno County Animal Shelter in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

