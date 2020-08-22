OLMITZ - Darrell Wayne Yott, 62, died August 19, 2020. Born July 8, 1958, to Emmitt 'Sonny' and Inola(Johnston)Yott. Married Laura Hendon in 2017, she survives. Other survivors include: children, David Yott and Theresa Yott; and four grandchildren, Tyler Duerksen, and Dylan, Dayne, and Deryk Yott.Memorial service: 10 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Darrell Wayne Yott

