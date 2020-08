Donald Schwab

COPELAND - Donald Irwin Schwab, 81, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his home near Copeland, Kansas. Born on September 28, 1938, to Adena Faye (Irwin) and Donald L. Schwab in Shattuck, Oklahoma. He married Penney VonTungeln on March 17, 1962 in Calumet, Oklahoma. Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Sublette is in charge of services.

