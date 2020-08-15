James McNutt

SPRING, Texas - In Memory of his passing one year ago. James 'Jim' Craig McNutt, 59, of Spring, Texas, passed away surrounded by love at home on August 12, 2019, after a two year battle with bladder cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberlie McNutt, of the home; children Ashley (Jeremy) Newlin, Nicholas (Shelby) McNutt, and Brianne (Tyler) McNutt, all of Wichita; three grandchildren; mother and step-father, Carole and Virgul Bengston, of Hutchinson; and sister, Kathryn McNutt Kendrick, of Hesston.

Jim was born in Sterling, Kansas on August 1, 1960. He took an interest in becoming a police officer at a young age, which led to his service of over 30 years in law enforcement, including 21 years with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy, and later as a Forensics Detective with Crime Scene Investigations. For more than ten years preceding his death, he proudly served as an agent with Customs and Border Protection.

He found a love for fingerprints early in his career, becoming a Certified Latent Print Examiner. He served in multiple areas throughout the US and Europe. He was instrumental in building a foundation for the Latent Print Unit in the New Orleans laboratory, which has expanded into 14 laboratories across the country. He had a passion for teaching, and was an internationally-recognized expert in the science of latent fingerprints, educating hundreds of officers and agents over the past 10 years.

Jim also loved spending time with his wife and children as often as possible. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend who leaves a legacy in both his personal and professional lives.

A memorial service was held last August in Spring, Texas, followed by a presentation by the Honor Guard. His body was donated to science through the Sam Houston State University College of Criminal Justice, per his wishes.