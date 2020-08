Anthony -- Delores 'Dee' LaPlant, 84, passed away August 13, 2020. Survivors: son, Jimmy (Susan) LaPlant; daughter, Mary Jo Bush; sister, Mary Wolf; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home in Anthony. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Delores 'Dee' LaPlant

