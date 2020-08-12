MEDICINE LODGE - Henry Junior Bland, 61, of Medicine Lodge, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Legacy of College Hill, Wichita, KS. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, Medicine Lodge, KS with Pastor Tom Walters officiating.

Henry Bland

