Scott City -- Velma L Corder, 99, was born February 3, 1921 to Cliff and Ethel Granger in Manning, Kansas. She passed August 9, 2020 at Park Lane Nursing Home, Scott City. Private Family Graveside services will be held at the Scott County Cemetery. See funeral home web site for more info.

Velma L. Corder

