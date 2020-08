HOISINGTON -- Wilbur Perry Cotten, 99, died August 4, 2020. Born April 3, 1921, to Perry and Blanche(Dibble)Cotten. Survived by children, Janet(Bill)Dayton, Joe(Ginger)Cotten, Jeff(Tammy)Cotten, Jodi Snyder; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Phoebe Cotten and daughter, Jennifer Marsh.

WILBUR PERRY COTTEN

Visitation: 9am-8pm Friday. Funeral: 1:30pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.