GREENSBURG- Ronald Duane Nichols, 76, died July 30, 2020. Born August 17, 1943, son of Franklin and Lela (Nightengale) Nichols. Married Glenda Johnson, February 12, 1966. She survives with daughters: LaRona Miller and Misty Nichols. Funeral service, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, United Methodist Church, Greensburg, KS. Memorials to Interim Hospice in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.

Ronald Nichols

GREENSBURG- Ronald Duane Nichols, 76, died July 30, 2020. Born August 17, 1943, son of Franklin and Lela (Nightengale) Nichols. Married Glenda Johnson, February 12, 1966. She survives with daughters: LaRona Miller and Misty Nichols. Funeral service, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, United Methodist Church, Greensburg, KS. Memorials to Interim Hospice in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.