Celebration of Life for Linda R. Housh, of Hutchinson, will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Westside Baptist Church, 400 W. 12th, Hutchinson. Memorials can be made to the church (for new church pews), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Linda R. Housh

