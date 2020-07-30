HALSTEAD - Taylor Lynn Koehn, 21, died Monday, July 27, 2020. Survivors include: parents, Jason and Melanie Koehn; brother, Landon (Natalie) Koehn; sister, Lindsay Koehn; and maternal grandmother, Hope Becker. Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, funeral service 10 a.m. Friday both at Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead. Memorials to Grace Mennonite Youth. Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

Taylor Koehn

