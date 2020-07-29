JOHNSON - Carlos Wissar-Gutierrez, 84, died, July 25, 2020. Vigil service is 7 p.m., Thursday. Funeral mass is 10 a.m., Friday, both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ulysses. Interment will follow at Stanton County Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

