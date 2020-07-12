RUSSELL - Sterling Adam Smith, 76, died on May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Fern (Paris) Smith; and a brother, Richard. He is survived by: daughters, Stacy Smith, Wichita and Kelly Hutchinson, Hutchinson; brothers, William R. Smith and Larry L. (Lela) Smith; sister, Kay Parks; grandchildren, Jake (Marisa) Betts, Krystle (Blake) Greer, Noel Gates, and Logan (Stephanie) Gates; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Rylan, Britney, Kylar, Noah and Amelia; honorary son, Duane Helwer; and honorary grandson, Patrick Henry.

Sterling Adam Smith

RUSSELL - Sterling Adam Smith, 76, died on May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Fern (Paris) Smith; and a brother, Richard. He is survived by: daughters, Stacy Smith, Wichita and Kelly Hutchinson, Hutchinson; brothers, William R. Smith and Larry L. (Lela) Smith; sister, Kay Parks; grandchildren, Jake (Marisa) Betts, Krystle (Blake) Greer, Noel Gates, and Logan (Stephanie) Gates; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Rylan, Britney, Kylar, Noah and Amelia; honorary son, Duane Helwer; and honorary grandson, Patrick Henry.

Sterling was born in Garden City and married Sandra L. Smith on September 22, 1962. They were divorced.

Sterling owned and operated Russell Tire, Inc. He rarely missed any event if a grandchild or great grandchild was involved. Sterling loved golf, bridge and poker and dogs.

He was always willing to give someone a second chance. In 2003, Sterling began to face his demons. He entered Valley Hope Norton for alcoholism. In January, 2020 he celebrated 17 years sober. In 2005, Sterling faced his lifelong battle with undiagnosed bipolar disorder. He was steadfast with medication and therapy because he knew that alcoholism and bipolar disorder were diseases much like diabetes or heart disease. He believed that there is no shame in being ill but instead it is an opportunity to grow, learn, and share experiences to offer ease and comfort to other struggling souls.

He had a host of friends from all walks of life. He had a passion for life, a love for friends and family and a hilarious and sometimes wildly irreverent sense of humor that was as endearing as it could be shocking.

Donations may be made to Valley Hope of Norton. In Sterling's memory, the family requests that you help someone in need, and laugh. Often. And loudly. It will heal your soul.

A celebration of life service will be held in Russell, Kansas on July 25, 2020. Sterling will be interred at the Russell City Cemetery.

