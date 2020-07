CANTON - Everett E. Eslinger, 93, died June 28, 2020. Born August 1, 1926.Married Helen Oneida Hobb in 1958, and she preceded him in death. He later married Josephine Frantz Holdeman in 1993, and she survives. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Olson's Mortuary, Canton. Visitation 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the mortuary.

Everett Eslinger

