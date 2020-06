WAKITA, OK - Meigs 'Ox' Gibbons, 94, died June 23, 2020. Survivors: children, Chris (Diana) Gibbons, Peggy (Gary) Feist; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Graveside 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Wakita Cemetery. Hamburger fry following, dress casual, bring a chair and social distance (masks will be available.) Memorials: Wakita Community Health Center. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony.

Meigs Gibbons

