A Celebration of Life for Willis H. Hassman, of Hutchinson, will be 11 a.m. on June 18, 2020, at Crossroads Christian Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel and then on June 18, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. until service time at Crossroads Christian Church.

Willis H. Hassman

A Celebration of Life for Willis H. Hassman, of Hutchinson, will be 11 a.m. on June 18, 2020, at Crossroads Christian Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel and then on June 18, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. until service time at Crossroads Christian Church.