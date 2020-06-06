Helen Bloomquist

Helen Grace Bloomquist, of Hutchinson, died on May 23, 2020, at home after a long illness. She was born June 19, 1930, in Berrien Springs, MI to Harold and Myrtle (Filo) Burns. She married Gene Backensto on August 6, 1950 and George Bloomquist on August 13, 1983.

She was preceded in death by husbands Gene and George, brothers Donald Burns, Russell Burns and Buddy Burns; sister Marcella Carpenter.

Helen is survived by: son, Bill (Lu) Backensto; daughters, Judi (Jack) Kaiser and Laura Hargis; brother, Dale Burns; sisters, Nancy (Jim) Niemeyer and Linda (Woody) Woods; grandchildren, Shane Antisdel, Meri Backensto, Justin Hargis, Shauna (Dustin) Bailey, Randy Hargis; great-grandchildren, Mariah LaMunyon, William LaMunyon, Meghan Ann Burris, Ethan Witt, Brianna Griffiths, Halie Borntrager, Natalie Borntrager, Emalee Borntrager, Blaze Hargis; great-great-grandchildren, Xavier Dale, Oaklyn Minium, Dean Burris and Daemon Burris; and a host of cherished friends.

Helen was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1956. Above all else she cherished her relationship with her God Jehovah and sharing her faith with others, which she continued down to her death. She was known for her kind and generous spirit and smiling face. She will be truly missed.

