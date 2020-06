NEWTON - Terrence 'Terry' Michael Rogers, 63, died Thursday (June 3, 2020). He was a former Hutchinson resident and retired Agco machinist. Services are pending and will be announced by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

NEWTON - Terrence 'Terry' Michael Rogers, 63, died Thursday (June 3, 2020). He was a former Hutchinson resident and retired Agco machinist. Services are pending and will be announced by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.