Nancy Jo Foster, 75, of Hutchinson, died May 31, 2020, at her home. She was born December 8, 1944, in Pratt, to Herman B. and Dortha Mae (Donner) McDowell.

Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Hutchinson High School and later graduated from Salt City Business College, Hutchinson. She was employed for 29 years as a Quality Control Manager for Grede Foundries, Hutchinson. Nancy was an avid quilter at the Delos V. Smith Senior Citizens Center, enjoyed fishing, camping, riding her motorcycle, and traveling with her family. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, Hutchinson, and participated in Bible study groups. Nancy loved her church family.

On April 8, 1963, she married Gary Duane Foster in Hutchinson. He died in Vietnam on January 18, 1970.

She is survived by: her siblings, Harlan McDowell, Linda White, and Bonnie Wallace, all of Hutchinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Gary D. Foster; son, Gary Dean Foster; and siblings, Delila Freer, Kathy Valleau, and Sue McClelland.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at First Southern Baptist Church, 1201 E. 23rd, Hutchinson, with Dr. Roy Jaye officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. Casket will remain closed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cancer Council of Reno County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

