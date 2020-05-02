Gloria Gail Bush, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away surrounded by her loving children, April 30, 2020 at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. The daughter of Charles and Mollie Skaggs, she was born in Ashland, Kentucky February 27, 1937.

She was a retired Certified Nurses Aide. Her family knew her as a political news fanatic, especially MSNBC. She was a huge sports fan, in particular her home state Kentucky Wildcat basketball team. She always had traditional country music on in her house " Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, and Glen Campbell to name a few of her favorites. She served as a dedicated certified nurses aide for 26 years.

She married John Bush and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2013. Survivors include: two sons, Richard and Matt Campbell; one daughter, Belinda (Patrick) McReynolds; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; one daughter, Diana Campbell; one son, Mark Campbell; three brothers, Earl, Carl, and Jack; three sisters, Faye, Doris, and Betty.

A graveside celebration of life for immediate family only will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, Kansas.

