PRATT - Martha Sanders, 84, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Pratt Rehabilitation and Residence Center. She was born October 13, 1935 in Hutchinson to Hubert E. and Anna E. (Briggs) Morgan.

Martha Sanders

Martha graduated from Hutchinson High School. She attended K-State, KU, Fort Hays and Clarkson College. She had 3 Bachelor's Degrees, 2 Masters, one in Adult Education and the other in Nursing and a Doctorate in Adult Education. She worked as a Nurse and Nurse Educator for almost 60 years. Most recently she worked with Nursing students at NOVA and Clarkson to complete their thesis. She was a previous member of Kansas Nurses Foundation and PEO. She was an avid seamstress and quilter.

She is survived by: her daughter, Melissa (Walter) Stockwell of Pratt; son, Max D. (Sheila) Harris of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandsons, Derek Harris and Joshua (Simone) Harris; granddaughters, LaNae Stockwell and Kierryn (Thomas) Malone; great-grandsons, Ashton Harris, Brantley Harris and Wyatt Malone; great-granddaughter, Devan Mounts; and sister in-law, Sharon Morgan. Martha is preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Morgan.

Cremation has taken place. The family will have a private family service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kansas Nursing Foundation, PEO Scholarship or PRRC in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.