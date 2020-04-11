Bonita C. Fee, 87, of Hutchinson, died April 6, 2020, at Hester Care Center. 'Bonnie' was born October 21, 1932, in Lee's Summit, MO, to Clarence 'Bill' and Mildred (Copeland) Roots.

Bonita C. 'Bonnie' Fee

Bonnie graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1950, Hutchinson Community College in 1952, and attended the University of Kansas. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother; on the PTA at Roosevelt Grade School, and, as a YouthFriends mentor at Avenue A Grade School. Bonnie also volunteered by being on the board committees of: Girl Scouts Wheatbelt Council; Reno County Red Cross; Wesley Towers, Inc. (both serving 2 terms). She was a member of PEO Chapter CM, serving as president for six years. In addition, Bonnie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Bible School Leader and Director. Bonnie Fee practiced daily actions of encouragement, compassion, and empathy towards others, and her purposeful efforts to ease the burdens carried by the people around her, was an inspiration.

On August 29, 1953, Bonita Clara Roots married Franklin Taylor Fee at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. They shared 66 years of marriage before his death on December 5, 2019.

Bonnie is survived by: son, Thomas Fee; grandsons, Andrew Fee and Taylor Fee; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Axton Fee; brother, Roger Roots and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Martha Fee; nephews, Sam and Matt Roots, Jim, Allen, Bob, and Dan Fee; nieces, Katie Roots and Stacy Shaw; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Carolyn Fee; and brother-in-law, Jim Fee.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bonnie's memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials include: American Red Cross Serving Kansas; Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland; Quivira Council, BSA; Hutchinson Public Library; Wesley Towers Foundation; Trinity United Methodist Church, or, to the donor's choice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

