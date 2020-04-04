Linda L. (Hunsinger) Fesler, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully April 2, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born September 26, 1945, in Lindsborg, to George and Alta Marie (Smith) Hunsinger.

Linda Fesler

Linda L. (Hunsinger) Fesler, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully April 2, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born September 26, 1945, in Lindsborg, to George and Alta Marie (Smith) Hunsinger.

She was a 1963 graduate of Little River High School and attended Adela Hale Business College. She was a service representative for AT&T for 30 years, retiring in 2002. Linda continued working part-time at Conklin Cars, Hutchinson. She had a love of gardening and was a Master Gardener. Other hobbies included bird watching, reading, collecting and trying new recipes, and shopping.

Linda regularly volunteered in the community with various organizations and regularly donated blood for the American Red Cross. Linda was a member of Union Valley Bible Church and Beta Sigma Phi.

Linda loved to tell jokes and will be missed by friends and family.

Surviving are: daughter and granddaughter, Wendy Regehr (James), and Meredith, all of Eudora, daughter, Heather Howell of Overland Park; sisters, Georgene Glenn of Tonganoxie, and Sharon Glenn of Pahrump, NV; Dennis Howell, father of Wendy and Heather; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Melvin Fesler; siblings, Clair, Meredith Voth, Laurel, Joann Peckham, Kay Piper, Dallis and Karyl.

A celebration of Linda's life will be announced at a later date, due to the current corona virus situation. Friends may sign her book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorial suggestions may be made to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter or Reno County Extension Office (Master Gardeners), in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67502.

