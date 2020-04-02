Diane Burkhart, 59, of Hutchinson, died April 1, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Full obituary will be in Sunday's paper. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Diane Burkhart Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Diane Burkhart

