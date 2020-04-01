LYONS - Roy Lee Spears, Sr., 89, of Lyons, passed away March 27, 2020 at Total Loving Care, New Caney, Texas. He was born March 20, 1931, in Wilson, Kansas, the son of Pershing Barnum and Lily Sanders Spears.

Roy Spears, Sr.

LYONS - Roy Lee Spears, Sr., 89, of Lyons, passed away March 27, 2020 at Total Loving Care, New Caney, Texas. He was born March 20, 1931, in Wilson, Kansas, the son of Pershing Barnum and Lily Sanders Spears.

Roy moved to Texas three and a half years ago to be near his daughter. Prior to moving to Texas, he had resided in Lyons since 1964, formerly of Kanopolis, Kansas. He worked at Lyons Manufacturing as a machinist retiring at the age of 70, and in his early years he worked at North American Salt, Lyons.

Roy served in the United States Army attaining the rank of Corporal from February 27, 1951 until his honorable discharge on February 26, 1954. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Wilson, KS, Sterling American Legion, Post #128, and Ellsworth VFW Post 6485.

On August 25, 1954, Roy was united in marriage with Mildred Lucy Janda in Ellsworth. She preceded him in death on June 30, 2011. He is also preceded in death by his parents; numerous brother and sisters and half brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Sara Halbert. Roy is survived by: his two sons, Roy Lee Spears Jr. of Lyons, and Rodney Spears and wife Cathy of Lyons; two daughters, Colleen Hunt and husband John of Kingwood, TX, and Christine Halbert and husband Alan of Lyons; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Due to the coronavirus, private graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with Pastor Joel Grizzle officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. The service will be available at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 on Birzer Funeral Home's Facebook page for anyone wishing to view the service.

