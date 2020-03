NORWICH - Joyce Seipel, 78, died March 21, 2020. Survivors: children, Kenneth Seipel (Linda), Connie Riley (John), Mike Seipel (Tonya), Debbie Betz (Rick); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Graveside 2 p.m. Wednesday, Spring Grove Cemetery, Anthony, KS. Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. In lieu of flowers, memorials: Joyce Seipel Memorial Fund.

Joyce Seipel

