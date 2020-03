HILLSBORO - Gib Suderman, 79, passed away March 10, 2020. Celebration 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church rural Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18,2020, at Cottonwood Valley Baptist Church in Hillsboro. Jost Funeral Home Hillsboro.

