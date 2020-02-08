ST. JOHN - John J. Keenan, 81, passed away on February 5, 2020, at Great Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. He was born on January 13, 1939, at Great Bend, to Thomas & Martha (Shiels) Keenan. He married Bernadine Gittlein on June 6, 1959, at Great Bend. She died on August 11, 2000. He later married Marie (Walker) McDuff on April 16, 2005 at Seward. She survives.

A Stafford county resident, John was life time passionate farmer. He graduated from St. Mary of the Plains High School, and then attended college, both in Dodge City. He was a member of the Great Bend Coop, Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Great Bend, Knights of Columbus (4th degree knight), Radium Ranger's Senior Center, Golden Oldies Senior Center of Seward, Farm Bureau & Farm Bureau Century Farm Award (100 years farming on same homestead). Most importantly, John had been a lifelong dedicated member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Seward, until it's closing, serving in every supportive capacity.

Survivors include: his loving wife, Marie Walker Keenan of the home; four children: Tracy McGuinness and husband James of Burlington, Vt., Todd Keenan and wife Tami of Larned, Tim Keenan of Seward and Tiffany Keenan and wife Aga of Boulder, Co.; two sisters, Lois Daniels and husband Jim of Wichita and Mary Lynn Tesar and husband John of Omaha, Neb.; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many loving nieces and nephews of 'Uncle John'. He was preceded in death: by his parents, Thomas Keenan & Martha (Sheils) Keenan; his late wife, Bernadine (Gittlein) Keenan; a grandson, Thomas Keenan; two brothers, Kenneth Keenan and Maurice Keenan; and four sisters, Helen Friesen, Dolores Bryant, Carol Thompson, and baby sister Martha Keenan; a sister in law, Joyce Keenan; and brother in laws Melvin Thompson, Lloyd Bryant and John Tesar.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with a Vigil and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Seward.

Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

