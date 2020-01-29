HUTCHINSON - Carolyn D. Cashman, 70, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS.

Carolyn was born November 22, 1949, in Hutchinson, KS, the daughter of Paul N. and Helen D. (Bennett) Barnes. She was a graduate of Hutchinson High School and Fort Hays State University where she received her bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught kindergarten in Hutchinson for several years, then moved to Concordia where she opened up her own day care, she also worked as a case worker for Pawnee Mental Health Services, Flower Gallery and Palmquist Pharmacy before retiring and moving back to Hutchinson where she loved to volunteer for anything needed in Reno County including taking tickets for the Kansas State Fair.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carolyn is survived by: a daughter, Melissa (Kara) Poe of Hutchinson; triplet sons, Matthew Nevins of Concordia, James (Sally) Nevins of Salina, Mark (Melinda) Nevins of Hoxie; a sister Linda (Gary) Hohf of Michigan, a brother Leland (Nancy) Barnes of Hutchinson and twelve grandchildren.

A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Tim Carey officiating. There will not be a public visitation as cremation was chosen.

Memorials may be given to Carolyn D. Cashman Memorial Fund and sent in care of the funeral chapel.

