DODGE CITY - Victor C. Vasquez Sr., 98, died January 22, 2020, at his home in Dodge City. Vigil 7 p.m. on Sunday at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Mass 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. Memorials to Fresenius Dialysis Center.

Victor Vasquez

