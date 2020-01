Scott City -- J. Paul Hillery, 92, passed January 20, 2020 in Scott City. Born July 25, 1927 in Russell Springs he was a farmer.

J. Paul Hillery

Funeral services will be January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m at the Church Of The Nazarene in Scott City. See funeral home web site for more info.