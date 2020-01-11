Marcheta Hogsett

NESS CITY - Marcheta M. Betz Hogsett, 91, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Ness County Hospital. She was born on July 5, 1928, in Rush County, the daughter of Jacob and Anna Betz.

Marcheta married Leonard Vern Hogsett on November 27, 1949 in Ness City. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage before Leonard passed away on July 26, 2012.

Marcheta will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Carolyn and husband David Schluck of Nassau, Delaware, Marilyn and husband Steve Misner of Edmond, Oklahoma; one son, Larry Hogsett and wife Tammy of Lawrence, Kansas; six grandchildren, three step grandchildren, two great grandchildren, five step great grandchildren; several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Eddie, Howard, Clifton, Harold, Merle, Jake Jr., and Donnie; sisters Marchtella Stegman and Marjorie Thomas; and one step granddaughter.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a. m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Ness City. Burial will take place at the Ness City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church or Ness City Bank Building and may be sent to Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 207 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Ness City, KS 67560.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home with family present from 5 to 7 p.m.